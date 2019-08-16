Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Held by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc; Crosslink Capital Has Boosted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $2.44 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 311,340 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EEFT, TROX, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Invsts reported 971,890 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 14,635 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp invested in 10,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aristeia Capital Ltd reported 22,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 6,820 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 1,603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 29 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.81M shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 3.28M shares. 601,464 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Pembroke Management Ltd holds 187,555 shares. 24,100 are held by Boston Partners. 600 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Mesirow Fin Inv Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 10,300 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) by 62,539 shares to 430,959 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Inv reported 32,866 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 4.40M shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Masters Capital Mgmt Lc reported 300,000 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,487 shares. Leavell Investment holds 0.33% or 48,905 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 240 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.22M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 605 shares. Natl Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.13% stake. 11 are held by Ima Wealth. Federated Invsts Pa reported 666,767 shares stake. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nomura Asset Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios (NYSE:BABA)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NYSE:BRK) – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.