Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Has Upped by Clark Capital Management Group Inc; Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding by $8.39 Million as Stock Declined

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 280,081 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 25,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 343,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.58M, up from 318,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 45,573 shares to 58,284 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,559 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd owns 420,994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polygon Ltd owns 17,000 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 41,013 shares. Rampart Investment Management Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,762 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 4,006 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt has 5,944 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Markston Interest Limited Liability accumulated 0.78% or 111,048 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 2.29M shares. 79 were accumulated by Hwg L P. Wade G W reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com owns 30,986 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

