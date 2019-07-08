Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding Has Increased by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc; As Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Boosted Its Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.39 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 925,768 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 136,597 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.24% or 10,516 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.89 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% stake. Blume Cap Management Inc invested in 65,225 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prudential holds 0.33% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc owns 50,342 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc owns 9,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 303,192 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 33,317 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,517 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Services holds 1,664 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Com reported 5,480 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 0.03% or 5,726 shares. Sit Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 434,647 shares. 32,894 are held by Capstone Inv Advisors Llc. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 3,400 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 156,910 were accumulated by Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% or 3,800 shares. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 344 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,934 shares. 37,810 are held by Mitchell Grp Inc. 23,318 are owned by Aviance Management Lc. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cap Innovations Limited Com has invested 2.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).