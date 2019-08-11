Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Stake by $4.58 Million; Capital Returns Management Has Raised Its Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) as Share Value Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 77,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 56,209 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 133,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.35M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 8,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 66,944 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 43,946 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 23,866 shares. Markston Limited Liability Company reported 111,048 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Amer Ins Tx reported 62,872 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 103,762 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,834 shares. 100,432 were reported by Stevens Capital Mgmt L P. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 1,150 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.25M shares. Condor invested in 0.24% or 24,709 shares. Smithfield Co owns 2,084 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 121,603 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 63,000 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bob Reiff Joins Lincoln Financial Group as Senior Vice President of Group Protection Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares to 626,743 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.