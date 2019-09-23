Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined; Novare Capital Management Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $435,564 as Market Value Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 62,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 105,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 521,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.11M, down from 626,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.20 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 326,236 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $119.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.90 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co owns 32,504 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Incorporated accumulated 203,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 233,843 shares. The California-based Leisure Capital Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Investment Serv Inc Wi invested in 1.66% or 25,805 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 59,418 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clear Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,400 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.04% or 9,311 shares in its portfolio. Third Point Limited Liability Company reported 4.00M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 20,000 shares. 14,289 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.04% or 4,590 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 93,584 shares to 130,184 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,129 shares, and has risen its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Fed Obliges, Stocks Donâ€™t – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.