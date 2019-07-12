Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Advisory Research Raised Stake

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.93M, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 5.46 million shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 597.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 209,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 244,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.94M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 695,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.67M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5.36 million shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated reported 48,812 shares. Main Street Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,022 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 288,205 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Limited reported 0.15% stake. Fiera Capital reported 544,047 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & reported 14,434 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 588,020 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company reported 0.04% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Incorporated by 14,873 shares to 75,875 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 528,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,174 shares, and cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).