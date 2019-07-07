Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Castleark Management Maintains Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 12,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 65,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 19,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.00 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.69% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,423 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company. Central Retail Bank Co has 2.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,733 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 191,421 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Llc stated it has 4.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barbara Oil has 6,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2.55M were reported by Rech. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 940 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,458 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Karp Capital Corporation invested in 0.84% or 8,860 shares. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 506,003 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 1,670 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 43,210 shares to 20,880 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,370 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,110 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.9% or 549,783 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc reported 349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Mkts has 70,214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 740,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 138,859 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Lc invested in 0.56% or 22,777 shares. Lmr Llp accumulated 4,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Viking Global L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 13.74M shares. Atria Invs Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 17,256 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Com has 23,592 shares. 76,120 were accumulated by Wendell David. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). National Bank & Trust stated it has 43,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.