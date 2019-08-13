Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Loews Raised Holding; Maryland Capital Management Lowered Bank Of America (BAC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.31 million shares traded or 39.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.11 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

