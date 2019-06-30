Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Lifted Position by $554,600 as Stock Price Declined; Cit Group (CIT) Share Value Rose While Maverick Capital LTD Decreased by $528,280 Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 11,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 119,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 1.83M shares traded or 171.07% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc owns 41,386 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 265,637 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 90,502 shares. Viking Global Lp owns 13.74M shares. Assetmark Inc has 16,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 127,352 shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Haverford Commerce invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old National Bancorp In reported 51,306 shares. 90,005 are owned by Cullinan Assocs. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 2,185 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 9,024 are held by Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Com. First Eagle Inv Limited Com owns 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 770,543 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6.15 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. CIT’s profit will be $108.89 million for 11.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 487,622 shares to 488,325 shares, valued at $76.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 8,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,650 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,743 were accumulated by Axa. Raymond James & Assoc reported 6,065 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited invested in 0.55% or 2.85 million shares. Geode Cap Management Llc has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.10M shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 1.31 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 29,644 shares. Cwm invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Assetmark stated it has 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 140,857 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Enterprise holds 450 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 202,586 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 702,411 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co reported 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 161,969 were accumulated by D E Shaw Communication Incorporated. Quinn Opportunity Ltd has 13,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.