Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Position; As Unit (UNT) Share Value Declined, Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 2.00M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 60,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58,000, down from 64,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 264,977 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM UNIT; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unit Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNT); 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $76,679 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider ADCOCK J MICHAEL bought $19,829.

Analysts await Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.21 per share. UNT’s profit will be $6.66M for 13.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Unit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.