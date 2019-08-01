Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Van Hulzen Asset Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Affinity Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Credit Capital Investments Ltd reported 21,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.13% or 3.28M shares. Bb&T invested in 53,922 shares. Swarthmore Inc accumulated 9,500 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 2.82 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 270,585 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). California-based Pacific Inv Company has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 29,451 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 12,455 were accumulated by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 137,903 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga" published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.