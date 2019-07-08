Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Fulton Bank Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Sq Advisors Decreased Its Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Market Valuation Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $220.12. About 14,665 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 10,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,066 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 559,405 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) by 163,969 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Undiscovered Managers Fds (UBVLX) by 59,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,515 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.29 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant reported 9,620 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 131,048 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 666,767 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru accumulated 343,877 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,066 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers has 1.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,794 shares. Dorsey Whitney Communications Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bartlett And Com Ltd Com invested in 0% or 642 shares. Park National Corp Oh has 6,361 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 28,608 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 119,649 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 1,150 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 48,920 shares in its portfolio. Sq Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 83,601 are held by Citadel Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 10,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 4,848 shares. Moreover, Mai has 0.21% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 20,410 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.28% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Creative Planning has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Pnc Service Grp owns 125,786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 26,506 are owned by United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 2,911 shares. Sei Invs reported 46,356 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies: The Current Stock Price Tumble May Provide A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact Named a Washington Post’s â€œTop Workplaceâ€ for the 4th Year – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Acquire MicroPact from Arlington Capital Partners – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 54.49 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.