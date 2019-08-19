Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Doheny Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $387,049

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 804,881 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 21,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 1.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Macquarie Gru holds 0.02% or 224,781 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 59,426 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co owns 62,454 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.23% stake. Horizon Invs invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tpg Group (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1.41 million shares. Icon Advisers Com invested in 283,058 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 5.23 million shares. Aldebaran Fin holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 28,414 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 36,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duff Phelps Inv Communication holds 0.11% or 118,425 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,980 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 705,262 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc owns 16,567 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 1.07% or 9,330 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Co has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 594 shares. Intact Inv accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Coho Prns Ltd accumulated 789,985 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 0.02% stake. Redwood Ltd has 63,540 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Llc stated it has 55,000 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group owns 936 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 26,910 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,165 shares to 5,598 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 16,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).