Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Conning Has Boosted Its Stake; Lapides Asset Management Decreased Its Celanese (CE) Stake as Stock Rose

Conning Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3984.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 579,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 594,182 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.56 million, up from 14,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 1.41 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 57,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 196,728 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 90,000 shares to 608,589 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,219 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Comm Investment Adviser Limited Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,949 were reported by Kistler. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 50,911 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Snow Cap Mngmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 401,193 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 7,583 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 777 shares. 4,937 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin Partners. Huntington Retail Bank reported 111,296 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 2,102 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 65,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 11.24 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 11,736 were reported by M&T Savings Bank Corp. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,749 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 3,132 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Lc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Guggenheim Llc has 0.07% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 86,175 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 435,400 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 699,924 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 66,626 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 22 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 235 shares.