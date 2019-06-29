Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $26.26 Million; Wendys Co (WEN) Share Price Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Upped Position by $16.06 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 944,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30 million shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

