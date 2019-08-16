Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Boosted Position; Marathon Capital Management Maintains Position in Targa Resources (TRGP)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 1.03 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 3.37M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Capital Inc accumulated 126,494 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 8,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Affinity Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,721 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial accumulated 1,145 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,491 are held by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Davenport And Lc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Agf Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Renaissance Invest Grp owns 22,777 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,400 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Peoples Fincl Services Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,768 shares.

