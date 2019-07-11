Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Upped Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 16,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.94M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 214,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.58 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556.04M, up from 13.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 5.84M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 16,939 shares to 223,998 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,349 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Municipl Inc Qlty (BYM).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Twst.com published: “Semiconductor Stocks Like Semtech Could be the Targets of Acquisition Hungry Large Cap Technology – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AMD Stock Is Still a Good Buy as It Begins Leveling Off – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Apple — TSMC Is a Better Way to Play an iPhone Recovery – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 832 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 323 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 32,400 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 66,316 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt LP holds 163,653 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Limited owns 11,631 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 549,783 are held by Deprince Race Zollo Inc. Cornerstone accumulated 1,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 363,509 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.42% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carlson Capital Lp owns 287,800 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 666,767 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 49,038 shares to 64,260 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 95,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.