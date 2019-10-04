Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Blair William & Company Has Lowered Stake by $506,055 as Stock Value Declined; Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 46,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 456,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.47 million, down from 503,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 16,497 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,838 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 47,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 394,351 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.22 million for 5.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

