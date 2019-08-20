Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 5.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 3.42 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 732,707 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 331 shares stake. Century owns 87,636 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Axa holds 0.3% or 671,165 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 150,367 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 144,054 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Com accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 34,159 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The New York-based First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership reported 18,882 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 110 shares stake. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.89% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial holds 28,414 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Linscomb & Williams has 5,726 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru owns 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 770,111 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 588,020 shares stake. Farmers National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,874 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Horizon Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 1.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Choate Investment Advsrs accumulated 10,579 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 14,524 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Beach Point Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.86% or 192,832 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hilltop Inc reported 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Wendell David Assocs has 0.71% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 76,120 shares.