Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Valuation Declined While Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased by $316,535 Its Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).