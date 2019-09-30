Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Valuation Declined While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Holding; Charter Trust Company Lifted Its Position in American Tower Reit (AMT) by $498,780 as Market Value Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 9,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.32 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 108,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 151,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05 million shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,584 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 22,535 shares to 249,819 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp Com (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

