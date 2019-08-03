Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake Has Upped by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc; Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $5.08 Million as Shares Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 40,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 177,147 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 136,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 472,370 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,894 shares to 243,970 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,628 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (NYSE:GLOB) by 8,901 shares to 16,077 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 26,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,650 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.