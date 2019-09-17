Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Position Has Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $325,717

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 26,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 732.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 265,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 301,740 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, up from 36,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 1.03 million shares to 7.92 million shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A Sh by 561,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,282 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community State Bank Na reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greenleaf Trust reported 5,009 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs stated it has 64,530 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 33,200 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 9,249 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.16% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 3,368 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 180,288 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,011 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 190,000 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tcw Grp Incorporated has 991,421 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James Associates Lc holds 1,850 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company owns 1.19M shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. 56,729 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 89,056 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Company has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Management Limited Liability holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 210,572 shares. France-based Axa has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 179,158 shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Service has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis owns 50,152 shares. Friess Assocs Llc invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nine Masts Cap Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 15,070 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.01M shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associates Limited has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,307 shares. The California-based Sand Hill Advsr has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.