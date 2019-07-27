Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Both Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.72 N/A -2.19 0.00 TransUnion 67 6.34 N/A 1.41 45.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and TransUnion.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.36 beta. TransUnion’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, TransUnion has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively TransUnion has a consensus price target of $84.33, with potential upside of 0.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Patent Group Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Competitively, TransUnion has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has stronger performance than TransUnion

Summary

TransUnion beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.