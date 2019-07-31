Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

As Business Services companies, Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.92 N/A -2.19 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.11 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.36. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quad/Graphics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.