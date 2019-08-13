Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

We are comparing Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 10.57 N/A -1.73 0.00 First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

Demonstrates Marathon Patent Group Inc. and First Data Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. First Data Corporation on the other hand, has 1.93 beta which makes it 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor First Data Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and First Data Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, First Data Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and First Data Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 92%. About 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Data Corporation.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.