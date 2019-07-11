Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 10.16 N/A -2.19 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.45 N/A 0.09 12.30

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Document Security Systems Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. Its rival Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 3%. 9.1% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has stronger performance than Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.