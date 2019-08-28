Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Reaches $1.62 Formed H&S; Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased Mastercard Inc. (MA) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as Mastercard Inc. (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 27,500 shares with $6.48M value, down from 37,500 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. now has $279.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $275.5. About 372,676 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.47 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, August 7. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 1.50% above currents $275.5 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

