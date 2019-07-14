Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Contrasting side by side

Both Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.74 N/A -2.19 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 192.83 N/A 0.21 15.88

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares and 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 9.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than Spherix Incorporated.

Summary

Spherix Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.