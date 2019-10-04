Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Comparing side by side

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 0.00 6.10M -1.73 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 39 1.15 107.58M 1.12 32.14

Demonstrates Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 346,709,105.38% 0% 0% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 276,200,256.74% 15% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. Its rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a consensus price target of $36.75, with potential downside of -6.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 84.9%. Insiders held 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has stronger performance than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.