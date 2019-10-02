Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 0.00 6.10M -1.73 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 78 1.68 63.08M 3.65 20.15

In table 1 we can see Marathon Patent Group Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 342,696,629.21% 0% 0% MAXIMUS Inc. 80,923,669.02% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MAXIMUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. MAXIMUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, MAXIMUS Inc.’s average target price is $80, while its potential upside is 6.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares and 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.