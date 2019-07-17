Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 9.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Marathon Patent Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.30% -116.10% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Marathon Patent Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

The potential upside of the competitors is 69.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marathon Patent Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.