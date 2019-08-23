Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Comparison side by side

Both Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.26 N/A -1.73 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 32 0.84 N/A 1.14 20.99

In table 1 we can see Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 93.96% and its consensus price target is $43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 0% respectively. 7.04% are Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend while Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.