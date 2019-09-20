Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Contrasting side by side

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.42 N/A -1.73 0.00 Genpact Limited 37 2.27 N/A 1.47 26.92

Demonstrates Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Genpact Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Genpact Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Genpact Limited’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Genpact Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Genpact Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Genpact Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Genpact Limited on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 15.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders held 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has weaker performance than Genpact Limited

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.