Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Its Cott Que (COT) Position by $1.58 Million; Baupost Group Upped Ebay (EBAY) Position by $306.58 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 511,376 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 29.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 5.56 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

More important recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Twst.com published article titled: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.16% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 349,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.06% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 6.60 million shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 12,521 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 2.70 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.79M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 1.47% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Lp De invested in 0.4% or 362,001 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Hilton Management Limited Co invested in 1.3% or 656,847 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. 33,560 shares were bought by Harrington Thomas, worth $499,004 on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.22% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12.93 million shares. Yhb Investment owns 56,421 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Harris Associate LP accumulated 0.45% or 6.64M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 115,073 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited invested 0.41% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31,459 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3.28 million shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd stated it has 748,308 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.45% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.58 million shares.