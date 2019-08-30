Marathon Partners Equity Management Upped Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $8.40 Million; As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Shares Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Increased Stake by $549,242

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 87,346 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 13,867 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Provides Guidance for 2019, Updates Pipeline – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Geron (GERN) Stock Rises 40% in 2019 So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 900,000 are held by Parnassus Ca. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.16 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16.66 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,125 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,362 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.12% or 7,102 shares. Bailard has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested in 0.31% or 24,560 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Orbimed Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 295,000 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 141,029 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 2,223 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 417,696 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares to 94,061 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,709 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..