Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $6.24 Million; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $23.06 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.30 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2019 Shepherd’s Men Run – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 298,365 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jana Partners Lc accumulated 11.33% or 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.06% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 35,442 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,521 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 558,684 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 833,460 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,761 shares. 16,420 are owned by Westpac Corp. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 140,108 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has 23 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 52 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.99 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.