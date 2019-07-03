Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position by $6.24 Million; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Position in Archer (ADM) by $668,306

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.36M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 622,313 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $387.35 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares to 9,135 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 22,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.31M for 9.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).