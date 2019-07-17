Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Ebay (EBAY) Position By $4.35 Million; Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi (WLTW) Shorts Down By 7.85%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:WLTW) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. WLTW’s SI was 1.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 1.69M shares previously. With 814,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s short sellers to cover WLTW’s short positions. The SI to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company – Ordi’s float is 1.21%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $195.42. About 240,389 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 13.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson becomes the first global insurance broker to be granted a full license in China; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Willis Towers Watson’s Ratings at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – EYEONID GROUP AND BROKER WILLIS AB, (WILLIS TOWERS WATSON) HAS SIGNED A LOI; 09/05/2018 – Less than half of U.S. workers willing to pay more for better health care benefits, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 19/03/2018 – Willis Towers Watson expands strategic partnership to Plug and Play’s newest innovation platform; 25/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson announces significant investment in its Forensic Accounting and Complex Claims Team in Asia-Pacific; 25/04/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN FORENSIC; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS 1Q REV. $2.3B, EST. $2.17B; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – WITHOUT IMPACT OF ASC 606, FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3%, AND 4% ON ORGANIC BASIS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 46.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 137,500 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 255,000 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 8.31M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. The insider Doerger Brian J. sold 10,185 shares worth $349,347.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.