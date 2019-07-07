Marathon Partners Equity Management Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Novo (NVO) Holding by $456,560 as Stock Value Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 1.62M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 8,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 39,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.30M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – FDA approves inclusion of data from safety outcomes trial in the Tresiba® label; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Grubhub Expands Its Network With Dunkin’ Donuts – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/25: (AGN) (PHUN) (PYX) (GRUB) (ALDX) (ABBV) (BHF) (AKRX) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Partnersâ€™ Mario Cibelli Talks e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) and Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Microgrids To Play Key Role In EV Scalability; 3PL Winnowing To Come Not From Digital Disruption – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,046 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY).