Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Stake; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Altria Group (MO) Lifted by $34.09 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.37M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 598,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.09 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GrubHub Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Amazon’s Exit From Food Delivery ‘Doesn’t Change Anything’ For GrubHub – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 35,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,050 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

