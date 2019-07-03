Marathon Partners Equity Management Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Position by $1.38 Million; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Its Stake by $353,882 as Share Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 83.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 1.14M shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 1.85M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,780 were accumulated by Sandler Capital Management. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc stated it has 99,306 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 25,476 are held by Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 679,765 shares stake. Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 3,350 were accumulated by Daiwa Gp. Waddell Reed Fin Inc accumulated 0.31% or 1.04M shares. Atwood Palmer holds 1,000 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co holds 485,297 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 5,783 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 122,492 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 54,000 shares. Atika Management Lc owns 80,000 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Asset reported 2,913 shares stake.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,716 shares to 5,016 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.89 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael sold $55,500 worth of stock or 400 shares. The insider KAHN BARBARA sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51M. 3,114 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares with value of $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert.

