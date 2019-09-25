Marathon Partners Equity Management Position in Macerich Co (MAC) Trimmed by $2.31 Million; Ws Management Lllp Stake in Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Has Boosted by $521,500 as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 668,300 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 401,082 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima holds 1.41M shares. Fil accumulated 600,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls holds 8,053 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 16,730 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 0.04% or 668,403 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Axa reported 17,105 shares stake. Blackrock has 11.69 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 2.08M shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,611 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M, worth $649,882. The insider Volk Kenneth bought $91,280. On Wednesday, August 21 O HERN THOMAS E bought $140,081 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adding MAC To The Reliable Income REIT Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 46,863 shares to 410,340 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,264 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).