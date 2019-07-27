Marathon Partners Equity Management Position In Grubhub (GRUB) Was Raised; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Westend Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.71 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14B, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares to 361,817 shares, valued at $35.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

