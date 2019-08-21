Marathon Partners Equity Management Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Boosted by $1.38 Million; Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stock Price Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.28 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 74.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 32,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 11,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 44,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 578,091 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q EPS $1.77; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – RAISED $100 MLN SERIES C FUNDING FROM FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19,087 shares to 65,142 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 39,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.