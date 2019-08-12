Marathon Partners Equity Management Position In Gildan Activewear (GIL) Was Boosted; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Holder Atria Investments Has Raised Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 209,091 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 6,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 46,794 shares to 12,329 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,942 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

