Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Macerich Co (MAC) Position as Stock Value Declined; Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake Maintained by Financial Counselors Inc

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.87M shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 186,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.90 million shares traded or 53.08% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882 on Monday, June 24. $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,132 shares to 414,258 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 53,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,755 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.

