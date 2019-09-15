Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $744,000 as Market Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 25,878 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 37,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 589,792 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 2.18 million shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,948 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 101,840 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 109,882 shares. 3.42M were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Legal And General Public Ltd reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 6,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Lc invested 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 178 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 6,758 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 109,378 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 23,449 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 9,405 shares. 44,895 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Paradigm Advisors Lc reported 0.48% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.