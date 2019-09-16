Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding; CM Finance – 6.125% Notes Due 2023 (CMFNL) Shorts Up By 66.67%

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 587,500 shares with $23.67M value, down from 645,000 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 806,689 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

CM Finance Inc – 6.125% Notes Due 2023 (NASDAQ:CMFNL) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. CMFNL’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 600 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1 days are for CM Finance Inc – 6.125% Notes Due 2023 (NASDAQ:CMFNL)’s short sellers to cover CMFNL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 4,100 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. CM Finance Inc – 6.125% Notes d (NASDAQ:CMFNL) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $46 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is 10.36% above currents $39.69 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,397 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Inv Mgmt has 0.81% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ifrah Fincl Service invested in 0.18% or 11,882 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 32,102 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 139,311 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 29,572 are held by Nomura Asset. 1,405 are held by Glenmede Trust Com Na. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 187,818 shares. 1,042 are held by Architects. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 76,429 shares. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.17% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Meritage reported 0.6% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 17,129 shares.