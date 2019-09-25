Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $10.78 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Boosted by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.40 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.67 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,987 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).